Bandits Abduct 5 Foreign Nationals In Zamfara Gold Mining Area

Five foreign nationals from Burkina Faso have been abducted by suspected armed bandits while working at a gold mining site near Arafa Village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred at about 11:15 a.m. on March 14, when a large group of bandits, reportedly hibernating between Arafa and Gidan Dankande villages, struck the mining site and forcibly took the workers to an unknown location.

Sources told Zagazola Makama, a North East Security expert, that the heavily armed bandits, immediately disappeared into the surrounding bush, by the time security personnel deployed from a nearby Operation Fansan Yamma base arrived.

The sources said that efforts are ongoing to track the bandits and ensure the safe release of the abducted foreign nationals, with security forces combing the area for intelligence on their whereabouts. The incident confirms the dangerous relationship between illegal mining and armed banditry in Zamfara.

Over the years, the North West mineral wealth gold, copper, and lithium has become a doubleedged sword, attracting both legitimate investors and violent criminal networks that exploit the resources for profit.

Local sources reveal that almost all bandit leaders in the region receive weekly royalties from miners, a system that has entrenched their control over mining sites. Those mining operations owned by influential or politically connected individuals have remained largely untouched.

While ordinary miners face extortion, coercion, and frequent attacks, the powerful rarely encounter the consequences of operating in a region rife with armed groups, a source said.

These royalties are more than just protection money, they are the financial lifeblood of criminal operations, funding the purchase of weapons, logistics for kidnappings, and the recruitment of additional fighters. The recent abduction of the five foreign nationals is a direct reflection of this criminal economy.