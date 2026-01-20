Bandits Abduct 4 From Home Of Retired Police Officer In Kaduna

Bandits reportedly abducted four persons from the residence of a retired senior police officer in Kujama, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A reliable source told Zagazola Makama that the incident occurred at about 12:30 am on January 18, when the assailants stormed the home of Mr Elisha Markus, 60, a retired Superintendent of Police who previously served as a divisional head in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to the source, the attackers abducted Alice Jeshua, 26; David Jeshua, 6; Josephine Luka, 15; and Samaria Mika, 29, all residents of the same household, and took them to an unknown destination.

Following the report, security operatives and other relevant agencies were immediately mobilised to the area, with surrounding bushes cordoned off to prevent the escape of the abductors. “Efforts have been intensified in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to rescue the victims and apprehend the culprits,” the source said.