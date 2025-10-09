Bandits Abduct 30 Villagers In Zamfara Community

Armed bandits have abducted at least 30 people in an attack on Zamfarawa village in Zugu District, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The incident, which occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, was reported in a post shared on X by security analyst Zagazola Makama yesterday.

According to Makama, a large group of bandits invaded the community, firing indiscriminately to scare residents before abducting 30 villagers. “The attackers reportedly fled with the victims to an un- known location,” he wrote.

Following the attack, security forces have intensified search and rescue operations to track down the criminals and secure the release of those kidnapped.