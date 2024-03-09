Bandits Abduct 16 Qur’anic School Pupils In Sokoto

A yet-to-be-identified gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped 16 qur’anic School students popularly known as “Tsangaya Pupils”, in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

New Telegraph gathered that the bandits’ attacks and other criminal activities especially in Sokoto East Senatorial District are becoming alarming on daily basis.

It was also gathered that 16 students were abducted from the school and one sustain various degrees of injuries around 1 am on Saturday morning.

Local sources in the village confirmed that 15 students abducted were Male while one was female.

The Proprietor of the school, Malam Liman Abubakar explained that 15 students were unaccounted for at the time of filling this report

He, however, said the school is still counting to ascertain the number of the students abducted.

According to Abubakar, the bandits invaded the town around one O’clock in the morning and started shooting sporadically as a result shot one person

He further said the injured victim is at a hospital receiving treatment, adding that it was not the first time the village was attacked by the bandits.

A member representing the Gada East constituency in the state House of Assembly, Kabiru Dauda while confirming the attack said he received a distress calls from the village around 2 am informing him that their village was invaded by bandits.

Similarly, it was also gathered that the bandits attacked and killed three persons at Turnsa village in Isa local government area of the state, including the village head.

Also, a member representing Isa constituency, Habibu Hallilu Modaci who confirmed the incident believed that it was a reprisal after security operations raided bandits hideouts a few days ago.

The spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i said he was not aware of the development saying that he would contact the Divisional Police Officer of the local government area.