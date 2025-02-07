Bandits Abduct 10 Worshippers In Sokoto

Share

…Rescue Operation In Progress – Police

The Sokoto Police Command has confirmed that bandits attacked worshippers at a mosque in the Baushe community, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

New Telegraph reports that this incident occurred on Thursday morning despite the Nigerian military’s efforts to combat banditry.

According to Major General, Ibukunle Ajose, Commander of the 8th Division of the Nigeria Army, the military is conducting operations in Sabon Birni and Isa, dismantling several bandit camps and achieving significant successes through collaboration with the air force.

However, Insecurity remains a significant challenge in parts of Sokoto State, particularly in the Sabon Birni areas as bandits continue to wreak havoc on communities

Over 10 people, including the Imam, were abducted by suspected gunmen.

DSP Ahmed Rufai, spokesman of the command, stated that the police are working closely with other security agencies to rescue those abducted.

A local source revealed that the gunmen have been terrorizing the community for some time, despite the presence of security agents.

The timely intervention of security agents, led by the Nigerian Army, helped curtail the gunmen’s activities.

A member of the state house of assembly confirmed the attack and commended the security agencies for their prompt response.

He noted that when security forces arrived, the bandits fled, abducting ten people, while others escaped unharmed.

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region.

The police have mobilized resources to rescue the abducted individuals and ensure the safety of the community.

