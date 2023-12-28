Banditry: Zamfara Shuts Down 11 Cattle Markets Till Further Notice

Following the incessant killing and kidnapping in the state, the Zamfara State Government has once again closed down eleven cattle markets in some parts of the state till further notice.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information, Munnir Haidara, saying the decision followed security reports that the bandits were using the markets to sell off their rustled cows.

According to security reports, he said, robbers were selling their rustled cows at those markets.

The commissioner listed the following markets as being impacted: Wuya in the Anka area; Jangebe in the Talata-Mafara LGA; and Tsafe and Bilbis markets in the Tsafe Local Government Area.

Additional marketplaces were the Sabon Birnin Danali in Birnin Magaji LGA, the Magazine Diddi market in Maradun LGA, the Galadi market in Shinkafi LGA, and the Mada market in Gusau LGA.

READ ALSO:

According to Haidara, security reports indicating bandits are collaborating with unscrupulous individuals to sell off their rustled cows in those marketplaces prompted the state authorities to close them.

He claimed that the security personnel had been instructed by the state administration to guarantee complete cooperation and detain anyone who disobeyed the directive.

“The security personnel have since been directed to arrest any person found in these affected markets,” he added.

In an effort to rid the state of banditry, he urged the populace to follow the directive and work with the state administration.