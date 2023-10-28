Banditry: Zamfara Govt, Arewa Coalition Disagree Over Needs For State Of Emergency

Even as a Coalition of Arewa Activist Group calls on President Bola Tinubu to quickly slam a state of emergency in Zamfara State over rising acts of banditry, the State Government, described the calls as hypocritical.

The Chairman of the Coalition, Thrahim Muazzam in a communique he read in Kano said they sincerely call upon the President of the Federal Republic and the federal legislature to consider the option of declaring a state of emergency in Zamfara state to rescue the state from befalling into enormous calamity and unprecedented disaster.

However, in a sharp reaction to the call, the Special Adviser Media to Governor Suleiman Bala reminded the group that serious security of lives and properties lies with the Federal Government and where today the Former Governor of the State Bello Matawale hails swear as Minister of Defense.

Bala while speaking to New Telegraph on the phone said that in the last four years of the Matawale administration insecurities were more amplified, but a few days after the swearing-in of their Government they have taken drastic measures in addressing the problems.

The Coalition on their part said the issue of a State of Emergency became necessary because no effective security measure is possible without having an able leadership in the state that will be willing. ready and sincere to collaborate with the federal government and other stakeholders to address the problem.

” Without synergy and cooperation, there will be no time for a successful campaign against insecurity in the state. We urge the federal executives and legislature to put any political consideration and sensitivity aside and act decisively to rescue Zamfara state from the eminent destruction it is heading”.

But to the Special Adviser on Media, Suleiman, the Government of Dauda has done wonderfully well with the establishment of special squads that would be responsible for the Security of the State.

“I think although our Governor is the Chief Security officer he cannot direct the Military or Police who are answerable to Abuja but his efforts geared toward Security of lives and properties is never relaxed he is one it no doubt about that”

Suleiman insisted that the Governor only complements the Federal Government in the provisions of Security which was why he created a Community Protection Guard which undergoing recruitment across the State.

He further alleged that those who are attacking the PDP Government were bankrolled to carry out their assignment which though they would woefully fail.