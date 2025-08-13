Banditry: Zamfara Gov Pays Condolence Visits To Villages Attacked By Bandits

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday paid condolence visits to 4 villages, including Banga, Sakajiki, Kurya Madaro, Maguru and Kyambarawa, all under Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, which were attacked recently by bandits killing scores and abducting others for ransom.

Governor Lawal, who informed the affected communities that though he was away abroad when the incidents occured, expressed his deep sadness over the merciless slaughter of 38 abducted persons from the Banga village by the bandits.

“Despite my unavoidable absence, I instructed my Deputy who was the Acting Governor then, Malam Mani Mumuni, in the company of all respected persons in the state government, to come and sympathise with you, which I am sure they did”.

Sympathising with the immediate family of the slain villagers and the good people of Banga village, Governor Lawal said his administration is doing everything humanly possible to ensure lives and property in the village are adequately secured.

The Governor, in his speeches across the affected communities, asked the villagers to go spiritual as an alternative means of tackling the menace, adding that, “Prayer to Almighty Allah is a powerful weapon; therefore, I urge you to embark on seeking God’s intervention regularly and we will surely win”.

According to him, the safety of the lives of the good people of the state is his great concern, and he shall continue giving much-needed support to other security personnel and the troops operating at the war front across the state until the entire state is safe.

“My administration is all about your security, and we will not relent to safeguard your villages under the ongoing formidable collaboration with security agencies, but for that to be achieved, you must pray for us as your leaders and for the gallant security personnel”, Governor Lawal has assured.