Banditry: Zamfara Convenes Security Meeting, Unveils New Strategies

The Zamfara State Government has convened a high-level security stakeholders’ meeting as part of renewed efforts to tackle banditry and other forms of criminality across the state.

Organized by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the strategic session brought together heads of security agencies and key government officials to foster stronger synergy between the state and federal security institutions.

The Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Nakwada, chaired the session, which was later joined by the Deputy Governor, Mani Malam Mummuni, underscoring the administration’s top-level commitment to restoring peace in Zamfara.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the current security situation and deliberated on 10 strategic recommendations proposed by the government. These strategies are aimed at consolidating recent gains and intensifying operations against bandits and other criminal elements.

Commending the courage of security personnel, Malam Nakwada said:

“The state government acknowledges the immense sacrifices made by you and your gallant personnel in protecting our people. On behalf of His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, I sincerely appreciate and commend your selfless service.”

He stressed the importance of adaptive and coordinated strategies, noting that sustained collaboration is crucial to achieving long-term peace.

“To effectively address our complex security challenges, we must continue to adapt, innovate, and most importantly, work together more seamlessly than ever before. Our goal today is to chart a collective path toward a safer, more secure Zamfara,” he added.

Nakwada also condemned the recent attacks in some communities and expressed sympathy to the victims.

“On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, I extend heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones and empathize with those who suffered losses. Let me assure you that this administration remains fully committed to restoring peace and stability across the state.”

He further affirmed that Governor Dauda Lawal is resolute in providing security agencies with the resources and support required to confront and defeat criminal elements.

In his remarks, Deputy Governor Mani Malam Mummuni praised the commitment of stakeholders and urged for intensified efforts.

“We appreciate all your efforts, but there is still more to be done. Let us work together to secure every inch of our dear state,” he said.