Banditry: Zamfara APC Tackles Gov Over Victims’ Free Treatment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal to publish the names of victims of bandit attacks his government offered free medical treatment.

Lawal had said his government’s commitment to combating banditry included providing free medical support to those affected by such attacks.

However, in a statement yesterday by spokesman Yusuf Idris, the main opposition party in the state, described the state government’s claims of offering free treatment for victims of bandit attacks as unsubstantiated and misleading.

The APC said: “The relatives of the affected victims and other Good Samaritan in the state who frequently visit the hospitals to offer assistance for vulnerable patients know very well that there is nothing as evidence which could presented to back the claim.

“Even some few weeks ago, some victims of bandit attacks were denied admissions to the Yariman Bakura Hospital as they didn’t have money for medication.”

