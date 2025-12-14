Banditry: Yusuf Strengthens Intelligence Network To Secure Parks

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the immediate formation of a Special Task Force to tackle security threats at motor parks and other strategic public spaces across the state.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday.

The initiative reflects Governor Yusuf’s determination to prevent criminal infiltration and safeguard key entry and exit points within Kano’s metropolitan area. Motor parks have been identified as high-risk locations due to heavy human traffic and recent arrests of suspected criminals, such as at Kofar Ruwa Motor Park.

The task force will focus on intensive surveillance, intelligence gathering, and coordinated security operations, extending its reach to filling stations and other public areas frequented by transient populations.

Governor Yusuf described the measure as a proactive strategy to neutralise threats before they escalate, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and restore public confidence.

He reaffirmed his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on criminality and its commitment to fully support security agencies in protecting lives and property.