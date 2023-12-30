Banditry: We’re Not Substitute To Conventional Security Outfits – Community Guards

The recently established Sokoto Community Guard Corps has said it is not a rival nor a substitute to the existing conventional security operatives in the state.

The Sokoto State Government emphasised that the floats of the community guards were to drive a responsive and purposely complementing security measures in fighting territories, kidnaps for ransom, rustling and all forms of crimes in the state.

“The Community Corps is not an alternative or substitute to the conventional security system operations”,

The Committee Chairman for the establishment of the corps, Alhaji Yusha’u Muhammad Ahmed Kebbe stated this in Sokoto after the formal signing of the Bill into law by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

Ahmed Kebbe reiterated that the corps will assist other sister security operatives to secure Sokoto state against the menace of insecurity occasioned by banditry.

He said so far the committee has recruited 20,000 youths as community corps personnel saying that the essence of the corps was to actively complement the efforts and strengthen the capacity of the Joint Military and other security operations to end the insecurity across the state.

According to him, the successful youths have been selected for recruitment through their respective traditional institute based on their merit.

The guard corps will be trained and guided by the conventional military and police security forces operating across the state.

” The newly recruited guards corps who mostly are drawn from the local vigilante members will assist in giving and updating security forces with intelligence having knowing terrains of their various communities “.

The chairman also expressed hope that the strategy is to discourage reactive operations and boost a proactive approach against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes.

He argued that the conventional security operations were not enough, hence the need for the guard to complement their effort noted that already the recruitment of the guards had started yielding fruitful results as significant improvement in the security situation of the state was fast encouraging.

While assuring that the state government with the active participation of security forces will continue to give comprehensive training and guidance to the guards as well as certify and assess their mental, psychological, physical, human relations and religious guidance in the course of discharging their duties of complementing security forces.

The recruited personnel will be deployed to other communities across the 23 local government areas in the state.

However, the chairman appealed to the people in the state to support the community guard corps by assisting with intelligent information so as to rid and succeed in the fight against insurgency.