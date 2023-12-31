Banditry: We‘Re No a Substitutes for Conventional Security Outfits – Community Guards

The recently established Sokoto Community Guard Corps says it’s not a rival or a substitute to the existing conventional security operatives. The State Government emphasised that the creation of the community guards was to complement the efforts of the security agencies in the fight against terrorism, kidnappings for ransom, cattle rustling and all forms of crimes in the state.

The Committee Chairman for the establishment of the corps, Alhaji Yusha’u Muhammad Ahmed Kebbe stated this in Sokoto after the formal signing of the Bill into law by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto. Alhaji Kebbe reiterated that the corps will assist other sister security operatives to secure Sokoto State against the menace of insecurity occasioned by banditry.

“The Community Corps is not an alternative or substitute to the conventional security system operations,” he said. According to him, so far the committee has recruited 20,000 youths as community corps personnel, stressing that the corps was set up to actively complement the efforts and strengthen the capacity of the Joint Military and other security operations to end the insecurity across the state.