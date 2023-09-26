Banditry, Terrorism Won’t Be Allowed In Benue Under My Watch – Alia

…Says his victory at tribunal the will of God

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has declared that his administration has drawn a battle line with bandits and terrorists, saying that those embroiled in it won’t be allowed to continue to perpetuate it as long as he remains governor of the state.

At least over two million citizens of the state displaced due to armed Fulani terrorist attacks are still wallowing in penury in designated IDP camps.

Governor Alia stated this while addressing party supporters at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Square in Makurdi to mark his tribunal victory celebration organized by the State Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor lamented over the kidnapping of his Commissioner of Information Culture and Tourism, Mr. Mathew Abo who was abducted at his residence at Zaki-Biam in Ukum local government area, and appreciated the family of the kidnapped Commissioner for their patience, disclosing that the government was working with security agencies towards his rescue, expressing optimism that “there will be good news soon”.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to return the Internally Displaced Persons back to their ancestral homes, adding that “a line has been drawn between good and bad in the state”, as according to him, “banditry and terrorism will no longer be allowed to have a place in the state under his watch”.

Governor Alia noted that his victory at the polls and its recent affirmation by the Elections Petition Tribunal is the will of God and that of the people of the state.

He said the decision of the courts is a reminder that one cannot toil with the mandate of the majority, explained further that God has used him to bring back smiles on the faces of the people and as such, his administration will not fail them.

Governor Alia said alot of things went wrong in the state but his government would rebuild and make them better.

He highlighted some of his scorecard in office, promising that the ongoing construction of the 16 nos roads in Makurdi metropolis will be completed by the end of November 2023, adding that, already 100 buses have already been procured for Benue Links Company Limited, which would be handed over to the company as soon as the state government takes delivery of all of them.

Governor Alia maintained that the federal government’s palliatives will soon be distributed to all the 23 local government areas across the state, saying already, trucks of grains have already arrived in the state.

The state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Austin Agada, who spoke via the Vice Chairman, Zone A, Dr. Vincent Ujih, said the exco of the party decided to put together the event to rejoice with the governor, over the ruling by the tribunal which affirmed his victory.

Mr Agada urged the governor to ensure that the people of the state enjoy democratic dividends during his administration, promising the party’s support for this to be achieved.