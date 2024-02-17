Banditry, Terrorism, Kidnapping Thrive Due To Government’s Negligence –Adebayo

… Says Tinubu Hasn’t Been a Good Commander-In-Chief

Adewole Adebayo, the Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for failing to effectively address the myriad challenges facing Nigeria. Adebayo emphasised that Tinubu appears more focused on political activities rather than addressing governance issues, which he said has exacerbated the country’s problems. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview. Excerpts:

The Bola Tinubu administration has been in office for eight months now. What can you say about the government?

My impression is that President Tinubu is in the office but he has not settled down to the job. It is like that typical civil service office where people just come and wait, asking ‘Oga don come?’And, when Oga comes, he just takes phone calls, no file is moving or treated. It is like when you board a plane, you are all boarded, the plane is waiting on the tarmac, the pilot is sitting in the cockpit shuffling paperd around. So in a three- hour flight, the first 45 minutes is wasted sitting idly on the tarmac. That’s the way I see it. They are there but the vital work is not being done. The journey of Tinubu’s presidency has not begun. Everything you see happening to them and around them are things happening to them by virtue of their occupying the office but I won’t say that they are going anywhere.

What do you think is the problem with the government taking off?

I don’t know whether they just don’t want to settle down to the job or whether they don’t have enough people to do the job, or whether they are not focusing on doing the job, or if they think the job doesn’t matter. I have had occasions to review students’ attitude in some schools and I discovered that where students have the notion that studying will not reflect on how they are scored, they will not put in any effort in studying. I hope there are no people in the administration, who believe that they can continue doing what they are doing and dictate the marking scheme in four years and impose on Nigerians a result that is not reflective of what’s on the ground because they have the propaganda and inducement to distort the reality and say that they have done very well. I hope that is not the case. Tinubu has capacity and talent but his attitude to government is a problem. That’s why I disagree with them, that’s why I don’t support them, and that’s why I ran against them. The attitude that they show is not what we need to deal with governance in Nigeria. That is where I think the challenge of the Tinubu administration lies, if they can change their attitude, take governance seriously and pay attention to things, maybe Nigeria will start making some progress.

It looks to me that this attitude problem is an All Progressives Congress (APC) problem. If you read the new book written by Femi Adesina, there are several confessional statements there that explain why former President Muhammadu Buhari was all potential but no result and why he ended the way he did. You also see the President’s comment when his Vice President, Kashim Shettima, was visiting some parts of the country. He told the Vice President he hoped he would not become the first Vice President to be kidnapped. Tinubu didn’t see any sense of responsibility in that comment. He could say it is a joke, but the joke is frugal. It shows their resignation about the situation. The lesson here is that the APC has a wrong attitude to governance. They don’t want to display even the basic capacity. Politics is dictating all their action.

Talking about politics dictating the actions of the administration, you posted on your X handle that the administration should differentiate between being good in politicking and being good in governance. We will like you to elaborate on that?

The skills you need to succeed in politicking are not the same skills you need to succeed in governance. In fact, sometimes they are contradictory. Politics has a lot predatory hunting skills like ability to dominate the opponent and force your will. Governance, on the other hand, is about situational awareness, coordination, recruitment, operations and keeping to time, paying meticulous attention to critical success factors, not lying to yourself and not following up on basic things. Most great things in governance require attention to ordinary things, to know generally about the security situation, to know that the brain of the President has to be coordinated with the muscle of the policeman on the street. Politics is jealous, it is there all the time because it is saga after saga and so-called triumph after triumph, but you can have political triumph and governance failure. The President will always be a politician, so he has to bifurcate and have two teams, those purely devoted to governance and those devoted to politics.

You contested to become Nigeria’s President, what are some of the things you would have had in place in eight months if you had won the election that are not yet in place under this administration?

There are things that should be in place in eight days and you are talking about eight months. First and foremost, you have to be a legitimate constitutional government, which means before you go into the debatable discretionary partisan achievements, you must do the basic constitutional duties to constitute a gov- ernment for the peace, order and security of the republic. It is good if you want to construct roads, but you must put in place a government that secures the continuity of the republic and guarantees security of lives and property. There is nothing in the behaviour of the policeman on the street or any military formation, outpost or checkpoint that shows that there is a new attitude regarding a new Commander-in-Chief taking the issue of security seriously. Tinubu is not doing the Head of State functions, he is doing the head of political party function. He is also not doing the chief executive function neither is he doing the Commander-in-Chief function. I am not going to criticise Tinubu for our political differences because he has won the election; that debate is over, I was one of the first to congratulate him. I am not going to say that as Social Democratic Party (SDP), I would have done this or that. I am saying we don’t have a government in place.

He could have done a lot in five days, it is just a matter of attitude and saying I need to secure lives and property. It is about time management and focus. As the chief executive, your job is to manage the human and material resources of the country efficiently. Ask yourself if there is any problem in the country that we don’t have the human and material resources to solve, it is not a partisan issue. You want to be chief executive in a country where people are discussing how to raise money to pay ransom to kidnappers as a quasi official policy? The President should be told that somebody was kidnapped, the President should be told that there would be kidnapping in particular areas based on the intelligence reports by the security agencies and that these pre-emptive measures are being taken. If you have intelligence officers, who cannot give you intelligence, what are you doing with them? Are we forgetting the minimum basic requirements to be a government? Being a government is not just about going to the Eagle Square to take the Oath of Office.

Their preparation for the office suggested to me that they would have contempt for the job, and when they won the election their attitude frightened me because there was no attempt to study the job description or available literature about the security situation of the country. From March 1, 2023 when Tinubu knew he was President-Elect to May 29, when he was inaugurated and I suspect up till now, Tinubu has had less preparation for the office than it would require for one to be a traditional ruler in Ondo State. You cannot inherit the requirements of being the Commander-in-Chief from being a governor. My appeal to the President is to take his job seriously. He should not have contempt for the office of the President and assume it is an upgrade from being governor. Equating your experience and success as governor to how you would perform as president is like saying I am going to be a good pilot because I am an experienced driver. It does not work that way. One operates on the ground, the other operates in the air.

You may be okay when the plane is taxing off because it may look like a car but when it takes off, the laws of aerodynamics and physics of the air, which are different from those on the ground, will take over. It is better for you as president to know that anything can go wrong any time. There are three critical functions of the Head of State. Some are ceremonial, but the Head of State is the reason every Nigerian can say I have a leader, so the Head of State must pay attention to that. If there is any part or segment of Nigeria, where the people think they don’t have a president, it is the failure of the Head of State’s function because as we disagree among ourselves, the Constitution requires that we must have a residual interest in the presidency. That is missing in this administration and that is why you see every part of the country lashing out at everybody. Any segment in Nigeria lashing out against the other is a proxy lashing out at the president.

It is a transferred and misplaced aggression. When you see clashes, killings, when you see irrational sentiments, people are crying for the attention of the president. It is like a child who kicks his sibling just to send a message to the parents that he is not happy. The second job is to be the Chief Executive. There should be no problem Nigeria is facing, which Nigerians are capable of tackling that the Chief Executive should not be able to pull Nigerians together to solve. It is not about capturing people, rewarding people or giving people appointment so that they will sing your praise and wearing that Swastika cap. It is about realising that as President it is my duty to use all the resources of the entity called Nigeria to solve the country’s problems. Election is over and as the Chief Executive you need to communicate it that he needs the best people that would help him govern the country, that is what makes you a good Chief Executive. There is more reward in governance than in politicking. The only reward in politicking is electoral victory.

The country does not move based on electoral victory, the country moves based on governance, especially sustainable governance. Then the third function is that of the Commander-in-Chief. There is no partisanship in that. If there is no kidnapping, armed robbery or breakdown of law and order or insurgency, the Commander-in-Chief is okay. But if there is any of these things, he is not okay. We are not under open foreign invasion; we are under criminality within the country, maybe with marginal external collaboration and contribution. The Commander-in-Chief should be able to get Nigerians to stop the criminality. The Commander-in-Chief is not supposed to be an easy person. He cannot have service chiefs visiting him like tourists; he is a service chief himself. He has a Situation Room in the Villa for that reason. The service chiefs should not be coming there to tell him tales, some of which they got because they were summoned to the Villa and they in turn summoned those under them and they will keep rehearsing the same story till it gets to you.

The President should have a deal when appointing the service chiefs that ‘if there are so and so number of breach- es, you are gone’. The President ought to know that personnel and financial issues occupy 90 per cent of the time of the service chiefs. He should know that part of the reasons they don’t have a firm grip of the situation on ground is that less than 10 per cent of the resources of the armed services and security agencies is devoted to operational issues. Ninety per cent of the time of the Inspector General of Police is spent on administrative, politics, personnel and finance issues of how to resolve disagreement with the Minister, how to deal with the Police Service Commission over police promotions and things like that. The operation on the street is left to the ragtag person, who happens to be around and these people are battling for survival. They fend for themselves like pirates on the sea.

So, if solving your crime coincides with them trying to solve their problem, it is a good day, but when there is a conflict between solving criminality and solving their problem of survival they will resolve on the side of their survival. There is a total collapse of the intelligence network; either the president is not interested or it is too much hard work.