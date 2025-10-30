Banditry: Take Urgent Actions, Kano Assembly Tells Govt, Security Agencies

Following persistent reports of bandits and other armed criminals infiltrating into Faruruwa Shanono Local Government Communities causing havoc by killings and stealing of animals, the Kano State House of Assembly, has tasked both federal and state governments, including security agencies to take urgent proactive measures on the matter.

The Assembly said there is need for urgent actions to address the escalating insecurity in Tsanyawa and Bagwai and Shanono Local Government Areas.

The call followed a joint motion of urgent public importance sponsored by members representing Shanono/Bagwai, Ghari, and Tsanyawa constituencies during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Jibril Ismail Falgore.

Moving the motion, Ali Lawan Alhassan Kiyawa and Garba Ya’u Gwarmai expressed concern over the increasing cases of cattle rustling, kidnapping, and killings in the affected areas. They revealed that thousands of cattle had been rustled in recent weeks, noting that the two local government areas share borders with Katsina State, a situation that has worsened the security challenges.

The lawmakers urged the government to deploy more security personnel and release adequate funds to the affected local councils to help curb the menace, warning that continued insecurity could cripple business activities and education in the region.