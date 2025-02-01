Banditry: Sokoto Govt Seeks Renewed Commitment From New Security Chief

Share

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has called on the newly posted heads of security agencies in the state to put in their best in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

He made this call when he received the newly posted heads of security agencies on a courtesy call at Government House, Sokoto.

According to Governor Aliyu, the call became imperative considering the success being recorded by the state government in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

“We are recording tremendous successes in our fight against banditry in the state, so we expect you to give your best in this regard.

“I implore you to emulate your predecessors in terms of commitment, hard work and selfless service in securing our state, “he appealed.

The Governor described the people of the state as peaceful and law-abiding citizens and urged the newly posted security heads to extend hands of fellowship to them to achieve the set targets.

“Our people are hospitable and accommodating to all manner of people coming to serve them or live with them,” Gov. Aliyu added.

He assured the new security heads of his administration’s support to them in order to discharge their duties effectively for the overall development of the state.

According to him, despite the issue of banditry that has been rocking the state for more than one decade, the people of the state still uphold the peaceful nature Sokoto State is known for.

The Governor also applauded the contributions of the security agencies in making the state safe for all and called for the sustenance of that laudable gesture.

The newly posted heads of security agencies include the new Garrison Commander, 8 Div, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Brig. Gen. A J Mohammed, Commander 119 Composite Gp Cpt. U.S Maibuhu, Controller, Nigeria Correctional Service Sokoto and Lawal Idris,

Others are: the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. Usman Ishaq Alfadarai, State Coordinator, Defence Intelligence Agency, Ali Usman, as well as State Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service Yusuf Musa Bage.

In their separate remarks, the security heads applauded the efforts of Gov. Aliyu in addressing the myriad of security challenges affecting some parts of the state, as well as the developmental projects being executed across the state.

They also assured the Governor of their commitment towards assisting the state government in making the state a safer place.



