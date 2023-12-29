Banditry: Police Rescue 52-Year-Old Watchman In Zamfara

Zamfara State Police Command has succeeded in the rescue of a 52-year-old watchman who was abducted on December 29, 2023, when armed bandits invaded the house of Alhaji Kabiru Umar Faruku, a staff of Zamfara College of Art and Science (ZACAS) in Gusau, the state capital.

In a statement issued by the PPRO of the Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said that on receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Damba Division mobilized a team of detectives for a search and rescue operation where they intercepted the abductors at the outskirts of Sabon Garin Damba.

It further disclosed that the armed bandits who on sighting the Police, fired the victim on his right hand and took to their heels under rains of ammunition fired by the Police on hot pursuance against them, they escaped with possible gunshots.

Meanwhile, the victim was rescued and taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, in Gusau Zamfara State capital as he is currently responding to the treatments by medical personnel.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, has commended the effort and timely report from the good people of Sabon Garin Damba which assisted in the rescue of the victim and also urged the good people of the state to emulate the habit of early report of incidents for prompt measures.

“Additionally, the Commissioner reiterated that under my watch, I will continue to take the war against the bandits and other criminal elements in the state until normalcy is restored in the state”, the statement further disclosed.