Banditry: Peace Gradually Returning To Kwara South – Community Leader

A veteran journalist and community leader, Elder Oyin Zubair, has commended the gradual return of peace to parts of Kwara South after months of coordinated bandit attacks, attributing the improvement to renewed collaboration between local vigilantes and state authorities.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, Zubair, who also coordinates the Kwara South Joint Security Task Force, said more than 1,000 local security personnel have been deployed across Babanla, Oke-Ode, and other previously troubled communities.

“We are glad things are getting back to normal. It’s easier to fight a war than to fight bandits,” he said. “When they attacked Babanla and Oke-Ode, the destruction was massive. We had assembled over 850 vigilantes and forest guards, but circumstances prevented them from confronting the bandits immediately. Several of our men and civilians were killed, but that hasn’t dampened our morale.”

Zubair described the attacks as “coordinated and brutal,” revealing that some informants within the affected communities aided the assailants. “Yes, there are collaborators among our people,” he admitted. “Some elders are culpable due to financial greed. They recruit informants who leak information to these criminals. Fortunately, arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

He praised Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for what he called his “proactive and quiet leadership,” noting that the governor responded promptly with training and better equipment for forest guards.

“The Governor doesn’t talk much, but he listens and acts. Some of our forest guards just completed training and have been issued better weapons. That has given our men confidence,” he said.

Zubair also credited the federal government’s intervention for helping to stem the tide of attacks, citing the establishment of a new military formation — the 22 Armoured Brigade in Babanla — as a turning point in restoring calm to the area.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief of Defence Staff for sustaining collaboration with the state government, stressing that “insurgency is not an ordinary war you can bulldoze through; it requires patience, intelligence, and precision to avoid civilian casualties.”

The community leader, however, warned that Nigeria’s intelligence operations remain weak and must be strengthened if the country is to defeat banditry and terrorism nationwide.

“Our intelligence network across all security agencies needs improvement. If intelligence fails, everything fails,” he said.

Zubair disclosed that many of the bandits dislodged from Niger and Kwara North had taken refuge in the dense forests around Babasango, a border region linking Kwara, Kogi, and Ekiti states.

“They had made Babasango their own Aso Rock,” he revealed. “It’s a hilly area with caves and rivers. Even trained officers feared to go there. They kept boats, used the terrain to their advantage, and negotiated ransoms there. But things have changed — our men are now reclaiming the area.”

On the broader national context, Zubair expressed optimism that the recent shake-up in Nigeria’s security leadership would enhance professionalism and accountability within the armed forces.

“There’s nothing wrong with changing service chiefs; it brings fresh ideas. I believe President Tinubu acted in the best interest of national security. We only hope the new hierarchy will tighten coordination and restore people’s confidence,” he stated.

Reflecting on journalism and governance, Zubair urged media practitioners to uphold professionalism in the face of growing misinformation from unregulated online platforms.

“What irritates me is how journalism is practiced now. We were taught that when in doubt, leave it out. But many just write anything without verification. Journalism must return to ethics and factual reporting,” he cautioned.

On local governance, he lauded Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration for equitable development across the state, citing new roads, health facilities, and the establishment of a civic development centre in Igbaja.

“The governor has not left development to local governments alone. He’s been responsive to community needs, especially in infrastructure and security. However, the issue of ghost workers in local councils must be tackled to ensure funds reach projects,” he said.

Zubair, a longtime advocate of grassroots development, also called for the creation of more local governments or administrative development areas to speed up governance and emergency response.

“The smaller the local governments, the better they can develop. Kwara is large, and security or welfare responses take too long to travel from Ilorin to outlying districts,” he said.

He concluded with a call for national unity, responsible leadership, and patience among Nigerians.

“Nigeria has its challenges, but we are developing. Every generation faces its trials, and ours is insecurity. With sincerity from leaders and cooperation from citizens, the country will overcome,” he said.