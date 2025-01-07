Banditry: Niger Gov Issues Bomb Alert, Urge Farmers To Avoid Their Farms

Share

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago yesterday told farmers in the Shiroro Local Government Area to restrict their movements to their farms to avoid being harmed by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by bandits.

He issued the warning during the 2024 Base SocioCultural Activities at the 013 Quick Response Force, Nigerian Air Force, Minna.

Reports on December 19 said three bomb explosions in the Bassa community in the council of Shiroro LGA killed one person and injured five others.

The Commissioner for Homeland Security Bello Abdullahi said the governor said the military must first clear the suspected mineladen areas before locals can resume safe movement and access their farms.

He said: “We are warning our farmers to be careful about going to their farms for now. “Bandits have hidden IEDs in the ground to cause disaster.

“The military must first clear the suspected mine-laden areas before local movement can resume safely.” However, Abdullahi expressed confidence in the ongoing military efforts to curb terrorism and banditry in the state.

He also reiterated the governor’s confidence that the military would curtail and clear all the mines planted by the terrorists.

“The governor has reiterated the government’s reliance on the military to clear the areas of mines in Shiroro,” he said.

The Commander of the 013 Quick Response Force Austine Idoko assured that the military would continue operations to rid the state of terrorism and banditry under the guidance of the Chief of Air Staff.

Share

Please follow and like us: