Banditry: NEMA Distributes Relief Materials To Kebbi Victims

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has flagged off the distribution of relief materials to persons affected by recent banditry attacks in Shanga, Yauri, and Bunza Local Government Areas of Kebbi State.

The flag-off ceremony, which took place in Birnin Kebbi, was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, aimed at providing timely humanitarian support and ensuring the welfare and safety of citizens across the country.

Speaking during the event, Umar sympathised with the Kebbi State Government and the affected communities, and stated that the relief items were identified through an assessment of the urgent needs of the affected populations.

She emphasized that the intervention demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities. Present at the event was the Wazirin Gwandu, Alhaji Abubakar Umar, who represented the Emir of Gwandu.

He appreciated the Federal Government and NEMA for the timely intervention. In her remarks, the wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir, noted that the relief items would provide much-needed succour to the affected communities.