Banditry: More woes for a troubled nation.

There is no doubt that government’s inability to come up with sustainable strategies to confront rising insecurity and violence across the country poses a significant threat to the unity and development of Nigeria. However, the recent attacks by bandits on Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State have further established that Nigeria has become a land of violence.

The gunmen attacked remote villages in the affected councils, killing over 150 people according to reports although the Plateau State Police Command, last Tuesday, disclosed that a total of 96 persons were killed, while 221 houses were set ablaze during the attacks. The state Commissioner of Police, Okoro Alawari, disclosed this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Alfred Alabo. Amnesty International’s Nigeria office, on its part, said it confirmed 140 deaths based on data compiled by its workers on the ground and from local officials. However, the death toll has risen to 195 as search for missing persons is still ongoing. Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Ashoms, who disclosed this last Thursday, said there are fears of a higher death toll as some people remained unaccounted for. While some residents said that it took more than 12 hours before security agencies responded to their calls for help, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who spoke on the issue in a television interview, said the assailants targeted 17 communities. The communities include Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat, and Butura Kampani villages in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos and reports have it that over 10,000 people were displaced.

His words: “This has indeed been a very gory Christmas for us. We have had to celebrate with a heavy heart. Just when people had finished preparing for Christmas celebrations, unprovoked attacks were unleashed on several of our communities. As I’m talking to you, in Mangun Local Government alone, we buried at least 15 people. “So far this morning (Tuesday), in the Bokkos Local Government, we were counting not less than 100 corpses. I have yet to take stock of that of Barki-Ladi. Most of the communities affected in Barki-Ladi share a border with the Bokkos Local Government.” He further disclosed that no fewer than 64 communities in the state had been displaced by terrorists who are occupying schools in the local government area. “When people are dislocated from their villages and they have to run for shelter, now we are struggling to provide shelter for these people that have been displaced and dislocated from their communities. If they stay away from those communities for a sustained period, the terrorists would come in. “As I am talking to you today (Tuesday, December 26), in the Riyom Local Government and in Barkin Ladi Local Government, schools have been occupied by these terrorists for almost a number of years now. We have not less than 64 communities that have been displaced and their lands have been taken over by these terrorists. “Under the last regime, the feeling among people in Plateau State, particularly victims of these attacks is that it looks as if the terrorists were given official government backing to be able to terrorise them because little or nothing was done to repel these attacks. “I can tell you these schools that are being occupied, it didn’t just start now some of those schools have been occupied in the last three, four, five years. Children therefore in those schools have not been able to go to school. They have to relocate. “We even have primary health care centres abandoned because of these terrorists, which means that our health care system is put in jeopardy. What do we need to do? I think this is where the President needs to come in.” While no group has claimed responsibility for the Plateau attacks, some have put the blame on herders, who have been severally accused of carrying out such mass killings across the North-West and North Central zones. Those who hold this view predicated their belief on activities of killer herdsmen across the country. The conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives, is mainly as a result of disputes over land resources between mostly Muslim Fulani herders and mainly Christian farmers. Though the impact of the crisis has been more devastating in the North Central, the herders have recently advanced towards the southern part of the country.

One attack too many

As expected, the Plateau attacks have rekindled debate on growing insecurity across the country, which according to some stakeholders, portend a grave danger to the country’s continued existence and reasons for this fear are not farfetched. From the Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the North-East to banditry and kidnapping in the North-West and North Central; farmers/herders clash in the North Central as well as the entire South; militancy in the South-South, and agitation for self-determination in the South-East, the story of Nigeria is not only a nation at war with itself but one that its corporate existence is under threat. The Boko Haram insurgency, which is driven by Islamic extremists has not only claimed thousands of lives and property, it has turned millions of Nigerians to refugees in their own country. Across most northern states as well as neigbouring Chad, Niger Republic and Cameroon, are camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Nigerian descent. The crisis has equally crippled economic activities in most north eastern states.

The immediate past Muhammadu Buhar-led Federal Government had in 2015 pronounced Boko Haram “technically defeated,” but most Nigerians believe that the proclamation was mere propaganda as the insurgents have remained an ever-present threat. The belief, notwithstanding, there is no doubt that the Buhari administration made appreciable progress in the war against terror in the North-East by galvanizing Nigeria’s neighbours and the global community against the insurgents. So far, rebuilding efforts by the Federal Government in conjunction with donor agencies have been at a huge cost. The World Bank at a time announced that it earmarked $800 million to support the rebuilding of infrastructure destroyed in the NorthEast by Boko Haram. In the case of bandits ravaging the North-West; kidnapping for ransom and cattle rustling have become lucrative businesses. In the oil-rich but impoverished South-South; oil theft is the order of the day despite efforts to stem the tide, while separatist agitation in the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has not only grounded economic activities in the zone but also led to loss of lives and destruction of infrastructure. While kudos should go to the Buhari government for restoring relative peace to the troubled NorthEast, other existential threats seem to have whittled the gains of the war against insurgency. These threats portray Nigeria as a nation at war with itself. They have also prompted some stakeholders to call on Nigerians at a time to bear arms and defend themselves as the Federal Government seems to have failed to perform its core function of protection of lives and property. But justifiable as this proposal seems, some individuals, who warned against the dangers of such measure, recalled how several non-state actors emerged across the country in the name of protecting their respective zones, only for them to transform to self-determination groups. Interestingly, calls for Nigerians to take up arms and defend themselves against criminal elements were rekindled within two months of the present Bola Tinubu administration over reports that 237 Nigerians were killed in his first month in office, particularly in Plateau and Benue states.

More killings despite Tinubu’s riot act

While there is no doubt that Nigerians grappled with security challenges all through Buhari’s era, President Tinubu, in his inaugural speech on May 29, promised to “defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country.” He also pledged to reform both the nation’s security doctrine and architecture. Consequently, the President appointed new service chiefs, acting Inspector General of Police and National Security Adviser (NSA) on June 19 and charged them to work together in order to strengthen the fight against insecurity. The head of the security agencies are General Chris Musa (Chief of Defence Staff – CDS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff – COAS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff – CNS) and Air Mashal Hassan Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff – CAS), Kayode Egbetokun (Inspector-General of Police) and Nuhu Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as NSA. Ribadu, who spoke on the President’s charge after his first meeting with the security chiefs on July 3, said: “He (Tinubu) gave us the assurance that he’s with us a hundred per cent.

He told us we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done. He will expect us to deliver and we are grateful for the opportunity. “We are going to work tirelessly to ensure we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and getting our lives back.” “Things are improving in our country. If you see, the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down. It will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place. Nigerians have seen the quality of people that are given opportunity. They are probably some of the best we have, and they are not going to fail you. They will certainly deliver.” However, like experiences during successive administrations, Tinubu’s riot act to the security chief was greeted by killing of over 200 people in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and parts of Benue State few days later. And in what seemed adoption of “established template” for reaction to such issues, the President, in a statement by his then Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, not only decried the incident but charged various sociocultural and religious bodies in the two states to take steps to halt the carnage. The President, who said he found it very depressing the festering reprisal attacks, needless and avoidable bloodletting among communities in Plateau and Benue, particularly urged community leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, socio-cultural organisations as well as the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama’atu Nasril Islam and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to work together to help foster genuine and long-lasting peace, while rebuilding trust and restoring harmony to the conflict areas. His words: “It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about. A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives. To build virile, peaceful and prosperous communities, demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing.” Tinubu also reaffirmed his government’s strong determination to stamp out violent crimes and all forms of criminalities everywhere in Nigeria and directed security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the dastardly acts to face the full wrath of law.

Endless lamentations/assurances

Again, the Federal Government, in its reaction to the Christmas Eve killings, reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to securing every inch of Nigerian territory. In a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, M o h a m m e d I d r i s, government also assured that all forms of criminality by terrorists, bandits and militants would be tackled boldly and decisively. The statement, which added that Tinubu has directed the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous killings are fished out and brought to justice, read in part: “The Federal Government acknowledges the deep pains being felt by all the victims of these attacks and pledges to scale up collaboration with and support of the state governments in the collective task of ensuring lasting peace and security in Nigeria. “At the federal level, all hands are on deck across the security and intelligence agencies to scale up intelligence-gathering and crisisresponse efforts.”

The President, in another statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, directed the security agencies to immediately apprehend those behind the heinous and brutal attacks. The statement read: “President Tinubu directs security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits. “The President also directs the immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks, as well as medical treatment for the wounded. “While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.”

No end in sight to killings

Despite President Tinubu’s directives to heads of the various security agencies and promise to curb insecurity, the situation persists although most citizens are of the view that the President has not really taken concrete steps to avert the rising threats to national security, and most significantly, the country’s unity. While this assumption remains a subject of debate, the Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is of the view that the failure of the Federal Government to restructure Nigeria and introduce a state policing system is behind the growing attacks across the country. President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who stated this in his reaction to the Plateau killings, according to a statement by the group’s SecretaryGeneral, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, described the incident as an “orchestrated act of genocide.” “The Igbo leader lamented that the Federal Government has refused to heed the Ohanaeze’s call for restructuring and state policing system as a panacea for the incessant losses of lives and property in the various states of the country,” the statement read in part. Iwuanyanwu, according to the statement, added that it had “become very obvious that the federal security architecture has proved very ineffective for our diverse demography.” He, however, noted that the attacks and killings have persisted in Nigeria because those who perpetrated the attacks in the past often go unpunished.

The Arewa Consultative Forum, which also condemned the killings, said the incident added to the sad memories of the bombing incident at Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, and by rampaging bandits in Zurmi, Zamfara State, both within weeks apart. The forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad Baba, in a statement in Kaduna, condoled with the victims’ families and called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on vulnerable and banditry-prone communities. While urging citizens to avail the security agencies with credible information on the activities of insurgents and criminals, the ACF advised that “no one needs resort to glorifying terrorists with ethnoreligious garbs,” as the job is not for public security agents alone. The ACF also called on the government to intensify efforts in intelligence by all security agencies and to “roll out containment and elimination strategies against the burgeoning incidents of banditry, terrorism, farmers-herders clashes and all senseless killings, arson.” The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, who spoke in like manner, condemned the gruesome killings of innocent citizens. He decried a situation that bandits are always a step ahead of the authorities and called on the security agencies to be more proactive against the bandits and other criminals.

His words: “We only condemned such things but after condemning such activities by these bandits and criminals what next? What is the government that is supposed to protect our lives and property doing? Why do we keep on having these clashes, why do we keep on having these deaths caused by ourselves? The Tudun Biri incident is still fresh with us and now the recent on the Plateau. Also querying the security agencies, the Sultan said: “Why can’t you be proactive to stop such attacks before they happened? What happened to our intelligence gathering mechanism? Are you telling me that nobody knows that such attacks were coming on? “In various places, whether in Sokoto, Kebbi or Kaduna or anywhere, have we lost our sense of gathering information to avert any or such key loss? We must ask our government to be up and doing because these bandits are always a step ahead. “For some of us who are opportune to serve in the military, we know the activities of security agencies, they will keep on asking questions what’s really is happening? “We are all in one big country where we have poverty. Yes, Muslims, Christians and even those who don’t have religion go to the same market and they buy the same foodstuff, they enter the same vehicles pay the same fares. “So, it is not the issue of religion, let’s not tell ourselves that anybody is planning anything against Muslims or Christians. No, it is the issue of leadership and I have said it many times that let’s have confidence in leadership that within the next few months something will change. Let keep on having hope because the moment we lose hope I am telling we are finished.”

Stakeholders point way forward

While despair is the word across the country, most citizens and even the international community are of the view that the crisis at hand is a serious one that must be addressed with the speed of light. A former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, who appealed to the government to carry out thorough investigations to fish out the perpetrators, said: “The audacity of the assailants and the sheer scale of the carnage are reminders of the deepseated challenges that continue to plague our nation and the urgent need for decisive action to address the root causes of these conflicts. “I urge the Federal Government to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into this heinous act. No stone must be left unturned, and no perpetrator is allowed to go free. All the affected communities should receive justice. All well-meaning Nigerians want answers. “I extend my deepest condolences to the affected communities and families of those who have lost loved ones in this senseless tragedy. I pray for speedy recovery and healing, both physically and emotionally, for the injured.” A former senator, Shehu Sani, who also demanded justice for the affected victims, called for an end to killings in the name of ethnic sentiments.

His words: “I watched the video of the outcome of the massacre in Plateau State. This is one of the most cruel acts of inhumanity I’ve ever seen. Should we condemn it and unequivocally demand justice or should we continue with the complicit practice of the deodorisation of mass murder, using religious or ethnic sentiments? The scene of a baby crying on the back of the corpse of its mother is a horror that should haunt the conscience of every responsible citizen of this country.” The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which also condemned the Plateau killings, stressed the need to move from reactive to preventive measures. CAN president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said: “We mourn with the families, friends, and communities who tragically lost their loved ones in the villages of Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV, and Lisham Kwahasnat community in Wase LGA. We stand with you at this time of grief, and our prayers go out to you for comfort and strength. The loss of lives, including those of our brethren in the Baptist Church in Chirang village, is a devastating blow to our collective peace and unity. “We condemn these acts of violence in the strongest possible terms. The burning down of houses, worship centres, and the destruction of property worth millions of naira is not only a criminal act but also a direct assault on our shared values of peace, unity and mutual respect. Such acts have no place in our society and must not be allowed to prevail. “We commend the swift intervention of the Military and the deployment of a joint police and military task force to restore peace and prevent further lawlessness in the affected communities. We recognize the efforts of State Governor Caleb Mutfwang in calling for peace and unity amid such adversity.

“However, while appreciating these immediate responses, we urge the security agencies to intensify their efforts in intelligence gathering and proactive interventions to preempt and forestall these types of dastardly acts in the future. Our people deserve to live in peace, and it is high time we moved from reactive to preventive measures. “We believe in the unity and strength of our nation. We acknowledge the resilience of the people of Plateau State and the nation at large. We must reinforce this unity and resilience in the face of such adversity. Let us shun all forms of violence and embrace the peace and unity that our nation so desperately needs.” Similarly, senators from the 19 northern states under the aegis of Northern Senators Forum, urged the Federal Government to identify, apprehend and punish those behind the Plateaus Killings. The senators also called on the government to draw action from reports of investigation of similar cases, and take necessary steps to prevent future occurrences. A statement signed by the forum spokesperson, Senator Kawu Sumaila, read in part: “This brutal act is indefensible, devoid of reason and stains our shared humanity. We unequivocally condemn such heinous acts and express our deepest condolences to the affected families, loved ones, the people, and the government of Plateau State. “Their immense loss is a collective grief, and we stand united in our determination to seek justice. In our legislative role, we strongly condemn this reprehensible act and call upon the authorities to promptly initiate a comprehensive investigation. “Allocating necessary resources to swiftly identify and apprehend the perpetrators is paramount. They must face the full force of the law, ensuring justice prevails.

During these trying times, unity among citizens is crucial. We must draw on our shared values of compassion, empathy, and respect to support one another and provide solace to those affected. “As representatives of the people, we urge the Federal Government to consolidate investigation reports of similar cases, taking necessary action to prevent future occurrences. Moreover, let us reflect on the importance of upholding peace, unity, and understanding within our country. “We must recommit to fostering an inclusive atmosphere, where diversity is celebrated, and differences are resolved through dialogue and peaceful means. We implore everyone to stand united against violence, support the affected families, and trust our law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.” The US Mission in Nigeria in a condolence message on X (formerly Twitter) described the incident as tragic, saying that those responsible for the attacks and killing must be held accountable. “The U.S. Mission in Nigeria condemns the recent attacks in Plateau State and expresses heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of life. It is imperative that those responsible for these heinous attacks are held accountable,” the message read. Similarly, French Diplomacy in a condolence message released through the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the attacks and killings. It also called for the identification and prosecution of the attackers and assured the Nigerian government of its full support. “France utterly condemns the attacks carried out over the past several days on several villages in Plateau State, located in central Nigeria, which resulted in a large number of casualties. “France calls for the identification and prosecution of the perpetrators of these attacks, and assures the Nigerian authorities of its full support,” the message stated. While there is no doubt over the capability of the Federal Government to ensure law and order as IGP Egbetokun, on Friday, ordered the commencement of a special operation to tackle the killings in Plateau State, there is also the need for all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the spate of killings is curbed before it snowballs into a large scale crisis.