Banditry: Military to establish more bases in Kaduna –Sani

The Kaduna State Governor yesterday convened an emergency security meeting as part of his response to the resurgence of attacks in the state and declared that there will be establishment of more military Forward Operation Bases across the state to tackle the menace.

This was as he also charged security operatives in the state, to step up their presence in Tudun Biri general area in view of threats arising from efforts to rebuild the community after the military mistakenly attack the community in December last year. Sani said the state government was considering the establishment of Kaduna State Security Trust Fund, as a means of collaborating with corporate organizations, the business community, industrialists, professional groups, individuals and all critical stakeholders towards enhancing material and logistic support to our security forces. Speaking at the opening of the security meeting which had in attendance traditional rulers and top security officers, Sani said bandits and terrorists have exploited gaps – particularly around flash points to carry out ambushes on citizens, as well as security forces attempting to respond to distress calls.