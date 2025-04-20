Banditry: Military Operatives Urged To Secure Sokoto’s Eastern Border Corridor

Share

The Movement for Social Justice Network and Good Governance has urged security agencies to intensify operations in the Maberaya Forest and Fakai axis to fully secure Sokoto State’s eastern border corridor.

Sokoto State Coordinator of the group, Basharu Altine Guyawa, made this call in a statement, emphasizing the need to neutralize notorious bandits hiding in the area and to prevent others from seeking refuge there.

Guyawa commended the ongoing military offensives, which have recorded significant successes in forests such as Gundumi, Kuyan-Bana, and Gwauro Hills.

He noted that known bandit kingpins, including Kachalla Chomo and Kachalla Haru, are under pressure as troops continue to dismantle their hideouts.

The coordinator called on security agencies to extend their operations to the Maberaya Forest and Fakai axis to ensure full control over the eastern border corridor.

He also recommended a comprehensive clearance operation from Manawa and Gwandi to Tsaika, linking up with Lake Fili near the Niger Republic border.

According to Guyawa, this approach would help eliminate safe havens for bandits like Bello Turji and others operating in Eastern Isa and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas.

He presented these suggestions as part of ongoing efforts to enhance national security.

Share