Banditry: Military Closing In On Criminal Gangs, Says Badaru

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has said the armed forces are closing in on the criminal gangs wreaking havoc across the country.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored yesterday, Badaru acknowledged that security challenges remain but described the current situation as characteristic of guerrilla warfare.

The former Jigawa State governor said: “This is how guerrilla warfare works. “There will be periods of calm, and then they launch an attack that shakes the nation. “Yes, we know their locations, but these are areas where direct strikes could harm civilians, or forests where our bombs cannot penetrate.”

According to him, troops are working “day and night” to dismantle the networks responsible for the violence, assuring the public that the military is making significant progress.

He said: “Our soldiers are working day and night to root out these criminals. We are inches away from crushing banditry once and for all.” Badaru expressed concernover the resurgence of mass abductions of students, saying the government had ordered a full investigation into recent incidents.

The minister said: “We never said the problem was completely over. But this renewed kidnapping of schoolchildren worries us. “We are studying what went wrong and how to prevent a recurrence.” He said the government has a framework for school security, which has significantly reduced abduction cases in the past two years.

Badaru confirmed an investigation into reports that security personnel were withdrawn shortly before bandits attacked the schoolgirls of the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga in Kebbi State. “We will uncover what happened. If anyone is found culpable, they will be sanctioned,” he said.