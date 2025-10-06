Banditry: Mass Exodus Of Residents Hit Kwara Community

Residents of Oro-Ago Community in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara South Senatorial District have begun a mass movement from the domain due to the level of insecurity pervading the place. The mass movement was observed from Saturday morning till evening with lots of people moving out as a result of the spate of kidnappings and killings in the senatorial district.

Security reports indicate that both indigenes and Fulani/Bororos’ are trooping out to various safer destinations in different vehicles. Similarly, market women and traders are not left out of the mass movement, security sources hinted. Recall that Oro-Ago was recently in the news on September 25, when bandits invaded the community and killed Chief David Oladepo Aina, Baale of Oyatedo and owner of Kebe Hotel.

The bloody incident occurred at the hotel shortly after the victim arrived from a trip to OmuAran. The bandits attempted to kidnap him at the front of the hotel, but he resisted and was shot dead in the process. Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in Ilorin yesterday were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Oloro of Oro Kingdom, Oba Joel Titiloye, has cautioned members of the political class against politicizing the lingering security challenges in some parts of the state. He said the current wave of insecurity in the Southern and Northern Senatorial Districts of the state, demands a sober reflection, while stakeholders are expected to work with the government to de-escalate and nip the issue in the bud.

A statement by the monarch in Oro, expressed concern that some individuals are trying to make political capital out of the disturbing situation. According to Oba Titiloye, the Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration, has shown commitment to root out the criminals maiming, kidnapping for ransom and spilling innocent blood with support to the security operatives who are at the frontline to end the menace.