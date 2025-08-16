Banditry: Lawmaker Empowers Sokoto Residents With 100 Vehicles

Concerned about the hardship encountered by people in banditry-ravaged areas of Sokoto East Senatorial District, a member of the National Assembly representing the area, Senator Ibrahim Lamido (APC), has donated 100 vehicles to individuals as an economic empowerment gesture.

The beneficiaries were selected from the eight Local Government Areas of Sabon Birni, Rabah, Illela, Gada, Goronyo, Wurno, Gwadabawa, and Isa.

Lamido stated that the gesture forms part of his economic empowerment initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of banditry on the region’s residents.

Represented by Kabiru Shehu Sarkin-Fulani, the lawmaker said the vehicles include tractors, 18-seater buses, 10-seater Sharon vehicles, and other cars intended to boost socio-economic activities.

He added that this donation marks the beginning of a wider plan to distribute over 1,000 vehicles, as well as tricycles and motorcycles, to constituents.

The vehicles are part of his commitment to cushioning the hardship faced by the people in the area due to bandit attacks. As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Primary Health Care, Lamido expressed optimism that the vehicles would enhance farming, commercial transportation, and other livelihoods in the area.

“This gesture is a recurring exercise, as many people have benefited from various forms of vehicle support, motorcycles, tricycles, and cash for business support,” he said.

“We have also offered slots for undergraduate and postgraduate foreign scholarships under our education support scheme.”

He noted that he had provided JAMB forms, paid registration fees for students in tertiary institutions nationwide, and given stipends to secondary schools in the senatorial zone.

“We have supported over 2,000 students studying at various tertiary institutions across the country, provided motorcycles, business tools, and funds to youth and women for productive engagement,” he added.

“We are focusing our political ideology on building and empowering the youth and other segments of the population to secure our future and society’s future.”

A philanthropist from the zone, Professor Mu’azu Shamaki, said the lawmaker’s gesture had opened a new chapter of positive vision, creating affordable and accessible education and empowerment for constituents.

He stated that all beneficiaries were drawn from the eight local government areas of the Sokoto East Senatorial District and that the initiative was part of deliberate efforts to improve living standards.

Shamaki urged beneficiaries to use the items judiciously to improve their lives and communities, stressing that the aim was to expand the legislative impact on constituents.

He also called on residents to continue supporting Senator Lamido to enable him to deliver more dividends of democracy.

A cross-section of beneficiaries, including traditional rulers, women and youth leaders, party officials, chieftains, and social media influencers, expressed appreciation for the gesture and pledged their support for Lamido and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.