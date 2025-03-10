Banditry: Kebbi Police Deploys Additional Tactical Teams 

Share

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, has announced the deployment of additional tactical teams to combat the rising cases of suspected Lakurawa bandits in the state.

This development follows a press statement made available to newsmen on Monday by the spokesman of the command, Nafiu Abubakar.

According to Abubakar, on March 9, 2025, at approximately 8:47 PM, suspected Lakurawa bandits launched a coordinated attack on multiple villages in the Arewa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kebbi State.

The affected communities, including Dogon Daji, Danmarke, Yar Goru, Tambo, Birnin Debi, Garin Nagoro, and Garin Rugga, are located along the Nigeria-Niger Republic border.

Tragically, 11 people lost their lives, while two others sustained gunshot wounds. The assailants also set fire to several houses in the affected villages, causing widespread destruction.

Upon receiving the distress report, Bello Sani promptly mobilized to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

He engaged with security personnel, including the police, army, civil defense, and local vigilante groups, who were already deployed to combat criminal activities in the area.

Expressing strong condemnation of the attack, Sani reviewed the security architecture of the region and reinforced security efforts by deploying additional tactical teams.

He issued a firm directive for them to decisively neutralize the suspected bandits operating in the area.

The Commissioner also held a crucial meeting with community stakeholders, extending his condolences to the affected families and urging residents to support security agencies by providing timely and actionable intelligence for a more effective response.

The state police command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

