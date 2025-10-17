Banditry: Kebbi Engages Security Experts

The Kebbi State Government has welcomed a global security consortium, G-Safety, to the state as part of renewed efforts to strengthen security operations and support the fight against banditry.

Governor Nasiru Idris, who received a team of security experts from China at Government House on Wednesday, said discussions centered on strategic partnership and intelligence support to enhance the state’s security architecture.

Idris described the visit as timely and crucial, saying the consortium’s expertise would help in improving the capacity of security agencies operating in Kebbi.

According to him, the state government invited the experts to advise and work together so that our security agencies can understand, respond effectively, and live up to expectations in addressing challenges in some local government areas.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Security Consultant for G-Safety, Ahmed Saleh Junior, said the company is a global firm headquartered in Beijing, China, with over 36 branches worldwide, providing comprehensive security solutions to governments and institutions. He emphasized that Kebbi has been affected by the activities of Lakurawa group and others.

According to him, GSafety’s intervention will complement ongoing efforts to secure the region. He said: “The Federal Government has deployed significant military, paramilitary, and intelligence assets across the country to address the menace of the Lakurawa group.

“Our role is to support these efforts by providing advanced intelligence and technological support, enabling people to sleep with their two eyes closed.”