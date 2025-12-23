Banditry, Insecurity: FG Lacks Political Will To Tackle Menace – Kwankwaso

Leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of lacking the political will to effectively tackle the nation’s worsening insecurity.

Kwankwaso made the allegation on Tuesday in Kano while unveiling 2,000 operatives of the Kano State Neighbourhood Security Network.

He urged President Tinubu to “rise to the occasion and truly act as the Commander-in-Chief” in addressing banditry and other security challenges confronting the country.

According to him, Nigeria’s military remains one of the most gallant in the world, having distinguished itself in international peacekeeping missions in Darfur, Liberia, and other conflict zones.

However, he said the armed forces are not being adequately supported by the government to perform optimally.

“Today, many innocent Nigerians are being killed, while the perpetrators walk freely as if nothing happened. The government must apologise to Nigerians for its laxity in the fight against insecurity,” he said.

Kwankwaso, who served as Minister of Defence, said he was familiar with the strength and courage of the Nigerian military, stressing that what is lacking is strong political will.

“When I was Defence Minister, I knew the capability of the Nigerian military. They are courageous and professional but need clear direction, support, and political will to do the needful,” he stated.

He added that Nigeria’s armed forces had historically ranked among the best globally and urged President Tinubu to properly equip them with the resources needed to change the current security narrative.

Kwankwaso further said that if elected president in 2027, he would recruit over one million additional military personnel to strengthen national security.

“Any government that fails to protect the lives and property of its citizens has failed woefully and has no business remaining in office,” he declared.

The NNPP leader also called on the Federal Government to integrate community-based security initiatives, such as the Kano Neighbourhood Security Network, into the national security architecture to boost morale and improve intelligence-driven operations against criminal elements.