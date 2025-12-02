Banditry: Gov Yusuf Visits Frontline Communities

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has visited frontline communities in Tsanyawa, Shanono, and Bagwai Local Governments, revealing that 95 percent of the bandits and kidnappers attacking Kano are from neighboring Katsina State.

The Governor noted that while many previously believed that bandits were coming from Niger, Chad, Mali, and other countries, recent investigations show that the majority are local Katsina residents.

“These Katsina people are connected to us through marriage, business, and other relationships. Why would they do this to us?” Governor Yusuf asked, expressing frustration at the situation.

He promised to ensure the immediate rescue of abducted victims and their safe return to their families.

Governor Yusuf was received by the Commander of 3 Brigade, Nigeria Army Kano, Brigadier General AM Tukur, and the State Police Commissioner, Dr. Ibrahim Adamu Bakori. He described banditry as an alien criminality in Kano and expressed confidence that, together with security personnel, the attacks would be fully curtailed.

“These recent attacks are so alien to us, but I promise you that together with security forces, we will tackle them decisively and restore peace and harmony to our communities,” he said.

The Governor emphasized that his administration is committed to fully supporting and equipping security agencies to carry out their duties effectively.

“We are aware that some communities in Kano face threats from kidnappings and bandit attacks. We will stop it henceforth and ensure that innocent people are returned safely to their families,” he added.

Brigadier General AM Tukur presented a joint task force comprising the Military, Police, Civil Defense, and DSS, explaining that they are actively patrolling high-risk areas daily.

Governor Yusuf also paid a condolence visit to Yankamaye Village, where a 70-year-old woman was shot in the head while trying to prevent bandits from abducting her son along with six others.

He offered support to the families of the deceased and kidnapped individuals.

In addition, the Governor announced that his administration is procuring drones for surveillance in affected areas and plans to employ and train local youths to assist in community security initiatives.