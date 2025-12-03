Banditry: Gov Yusuf Visits Frontline Communities, Alleges 95% Attackers From Katsina

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has visited banditry frontline communities of Tsanyawa, Shanono and Bagwai Local Governments, saying that 95 percent of those attacking Kano are from Katsina State.

The governor said that before now they thought that bandits and kidnappers were coming from Niger, Chad and Mali and other countries, but they now got to know that 95 percent of them are from Katsina State.

He said, “These Katsina people we are into marriage, businesses and other relationships, why should they do this to us.”

The governor promised to immediately ensure the rescue of abducted victims and reunite them with their families. Governor Yusuf, who was received by the Commander 3 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Kano, Brigadier General AM Tukur and the State Police Commissioner, Dr Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, expressed worries about the situation, saying that banditry is an alien criminality in Kano.

“These recent attacks are so alien to us, but I’m promising you that together with the security personnel we are going to nail it in the booths and bring peace and harmony back to the communities.”

He hinted that his administration is very ready to fully support and equip the security to carry out their job diligently. “We are aware that some communities in Kano are facing threats of kidnapping and bandit’s attacks, we will stop it henceforth and bring back those innocent people kidnapped to their families.”

Brigadier General AM Tukur who presented the Joint Taskforce of Military, Police, Civil Defense and DSS to the governor, explained that they are moving to black sports on daily basis.