Banditry: Gov. Yusuf Creates Security Neighborhood Watch

In a bid to combat the rising infiltration of bandits, kidnappers, and other criminalities in Kano, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has established a State-owned Security Neighborhood Watch under a new law enacted in 2025.

The Governor signed the new Security Law, alongside two other significant laws on Tuesday, after their passage by the Kano State House of Assembly.

The newly created Security Neighborhood Watch aims to curb crime and prevent the influx of unwanted individuals into the state.

The three newly enacted laws include the Kano State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (Amendment) Law, 2025; the Kano State Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Law, 2025; and the Kano State Security Neighborhood Watch Law, 2025.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, revealed that Governor Yusuf assented to the bills during the commencement of the 25th Kano State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House on Tuesday.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing the dividends of democracy and fostering the rapid socioeconomic development of the state.

He emphasized that his government remains dedicated to implementing policies and programs that improve the lives of Kano State citizens.

The Governor also expressed his gratitude for the continued support and cooperation of the people, urging them to maintain their momentum in helping to achieve the administration’s goals.

