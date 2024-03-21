Banditry: Gen Mutkut Calls On Troops To Remain United

The General Commanding Officer 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Michael Mutkut, has called on the troops fighting insecurity across his area of responsibilities which comprised Northwest states to for the sake of ensuring peace restoration and protection of innocent lives and property stand united.

This was contained in a recorded video clip which was made available to newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara State capital.

In the video, the GOC 8 Division, General Mutkut further said that it is the primary responsibility of the deployed troops serving under Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) to fiercely continue the ongoing fights until peace is restored in the zone and the country at large.

According to him, as far as the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army is concerned, the mission upon which the OPHD is established remains Peace Restoration and Protection of Innocent Lives and Property of the good citizens of Nigeria, but the mission must not be achieved without absolute unity amongst the gallant troops at the Warfields.

“In the course of fighting banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling, as well as other criminal activities in the northwest, let there be mutual but perfect unity and coordination between the deployed troops and the host communities, this became necessary as we have the needs in common towards achieving the targeted goals.

“And to achieve victory in this fight, I call on the general public to always keep in mind that, security is the concern and business of everybody, let share credible information and ideas that would assist in denying any space for bandits to breathe across the states of the northwest.

“I called on you to always report any questionable character or face, as well as strange movement or activity to the nearest security formations for prompt response, especially since our troops are always on their toes to timely respond to any report and or distress calls”, General GM Mutkut has stressed.