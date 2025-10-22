Banditry: CDS, Sultan Commend Gov. Idris’ Resilience

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, have commended Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris for his efforts in combating armed banditry in the state.

They described his commitment as commendable and exemplary, making him a role model for the present generation of politicians.

The praise came during the General Assembly of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council held in Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Idris has provided 100 Hilux vehicles and 5,000 motorcycles to security agencies, along with regular financial support, to enhance their capacity to tackle security challenges.

General Musa identified the politicisation of security issues as a major challenge hindering efforts to combat banditry.

He assured that the armed forces are fully committed to democratic governance and will deal decisively with anyone attempting to undermine it.

Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies and debunked allegations of engaging a security consultant to address banditry.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of Nigerian security agencies and gratitude for their support.

This recognition from the Defence Headquarters and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council further reinforces Governor Idris’s efforts to improve security in Kebbi State.

Recently, the Progressive Governors Forum also commended his achievements in infrastructure provision and tackling armed banditry.