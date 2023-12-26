Banditry: 10 Persons, Woman With Two Children Burnt To Death In Sokoto

At least 12 persons including a woman with her 2 children and her daughter-in-law were reportedly killed by a yet-to-identify gunman in Kurya village of Rabbah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Local sources in the Kurya community who spoke with our correspondent on the telephone, Yusuf Garba Kurya, confirmed the incidents.

Kurya explained that the deceased included a woman, her two children and her daughter-in-law, all of whom were burnt alive by the gunmen.

According to them, the incident happened last Sunday night at about 8:30 pm when the gunmen attacked the community in large numbers with dangerous weapons and started shooting sporadically at the villagers.

“They killed about 12 people in the process out of which four of them were burnt alive.

The bandits also abducted three women in the village while a good number of animals were also rustled during the attack.

Also, revealed that with the intervention of the troops of the Nigerian Army, operation Hadarin Daji was a result of distress calls by the community a scores of the insurgents were killed.

However the spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said the command will issue a statement following the compilations of their report.

He said that at the last information he got from the village, seven persons were already confirmed dead with the possibility of the figures rising.

He however promised to get back once the investigation of the case is completed.