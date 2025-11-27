Bandit Threats: Kano Govt Assures Citizens Of Safety

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has reassured residents that the government is fully on top of emerging bandit threats and has taken decisive steps to neutralize any risks to the city.

Speaking at the opening of the 34th Executive Council Meeting, Governor Yusuf emphasized that the state is not taking the situation lightly.

He noted that all necessary measures, including coordination with security agencies, have been deployed to protect Kano.

“We understand that bandits are exploiting areas such as Tsanyawa, Shanono, Bagwai, and other bordering villages to carry out attacks, but we are taking every necessary measure to ensure that Kano remains safe,” he said.

Governor Yusuf also commended President Bola Tinubu for declaring a State of Emergency on national security, expressing optimism that federal and state efforts would significantly curb banditry.

He assured that strategies have been mapped out with security personnel to address the emerging threats effectively, urging residents to remain calm.

During the meeting, Governor Yusuf received over 15 awards from various organizations in recognition of his leadership.

He described the accolades as encouragement to redouble his efforts toward making Kano a model state.

He also praised the media, particularly the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, for their professional reporting, pledging continued support for their work.