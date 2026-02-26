Bandit Leader Counters FG, Insists Abducted School Kids Ransomed For N60m

A bandit kingpin has torpedoed claims by the Federal Government that no ransom was paid for the release of some abducted schoolchildren in Niger State, insisting that they were paid the sum of N60 million before the girls were released.

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, had in a statement on Tuesday, dismissed reports which alleged that the government had paid a huge ransom and released militant commanders to secure the freedom of the pupils who were abducted from St. Mary’s Boarding School in Niger State in November 2025, describing the claims as false and baseless.

In its report, the AFP had cited intelligence sources familiar with the negotiations who claimed that a huge sum was paid to secure the release of the schoolchildren.

The report further alleged that two Boko Haram commanders were released as part of the agreement, despite existing Nigerian laws prohibiting ransom payments to kidnappers and terrorists while the funds were transported by helicopter to Gwoza in Borno State, a known Boko Haram stronghold near the Cameroon border.

But in the statement denying the allegations, Idris said they were unfounded as the Federal Government did not pay any ransom for the release of the hostages. “The Federal Government states that these allegations are completely false and baseless, and constitute a disservice to the professionalism and integrity of Nigeria’s security forces and the sacrifices they make daily,” Idris said.

“While we respect the freedom of the press, we firmly reject a narrative built on shadowy, unnamed sources seeking to undermine the credibility of a sovereign government acting within its laws. For the avoidance of doubt, no ransom was paid, and no militant commanders were freed. “The allegations rely entirely on anonymous intelligence sources and individuals familiar with the talks, in contrast to the clear and on-therecord denials issued by constituted authorities.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the leadership of the National Assembly have all publicly refuted claims of ransom payment. “The report itself reveals contradictions that expose its speculative character, presenting sharply conflicting accounts regarding the alleged ransom.

Such inconsistency underscores a lack of direct knowledge and undermines the credibility of the claims. The assertion that ransom was delivered by helicopter to insurgents, with cross-border confirmation of receipt, is fiction. The DSS has formally dismissed this claim as fake and laughable. “Nigeria is confronting a structured, profit-driven criminal enterprise.

The successful rescue of the pupils, without casualty, was the result of professional intelligence and operational precision. “The Federal Government remains unwavering in its commitment to security and urges the media to verify facts before publishing speculative reports that risk emboldening criminals or undermining troop morale,” the minister said.

However, the bandit kingpin who spoke on the Hausa Service of the BBC, insisted that the government paid them N60 million to secure the release of the kidnapped victims. Speaking in Hausa, he said their initial demand was N100 million but following negotiations, the amount was reduced to N60 million which was handed over to them before the girls were released.

“Initially, we demanded a ransom of N100 million but after several rounds of talks and negotiations, they reduced the amount to N60 million which they paid us,” he said. The interviewer then asked: “Did you see the N60 million with your eyes?” The bandit leader responded: “Yes, I saw the money. I was one of those who received the money.” “And what did you do with the money?” The interviewer asked.

“We used the money to buy more rifles. If you had come earlier, I would have asked my boys to bring out some of the rifles for you to see and confirm,” the terrorist said.

This will not be the first time that the BBC would be speaking to a terrorist, on November 20 last year the London-based media organisation travelled into the forests of Zamfara State to interview bandit leader, Adamu Alero. During the interview he said he had lost count of the number of people he had killed. He also explained how they kidnapped 280 girls and collected N60 milion from the Zamfara State Government.