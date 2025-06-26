Bandit Leader Babaro Seizes Kankara, Bans Farming, Kills Dozens

Armed bandits led by notorious warlord Babaro have reportedly seized control of Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) in Katsina State, triggering panic, mass displacement, and a total collapse of local services, including healthcare and agriculture.

Security analyst Bakatsine raised the alarm in a post on his verified X handle, revealing the escalating humanitarian crisis and calling for immediate government intervention.

“BREAKING: Bandits led by feared warlord, Babaro, seize control of Kankara LGA, Katsina State. Farming banned from Marabar Kankara to Yantumaki, dozens killed/kidnapped, healthcare collapsed. Residents beg Gov Dikko Radda & FG for urgent intervention,” the post read.

According to Bakatsine, the situation is rapidly deteriorating as farming has been banned across major communities from Marabar Kankara to Yantumaki, a move that threatens food security in the region. The number of casualties continues to rise, with reports of dozens killed or abducted.

Kankara has long been a hotspot for terrorist and kidnapping activities in northwest Nigeria, with recurring attacks on schools, farmlands, and transportation routes.

The latest invasion by Babaro’s gang is among the most audacious in recent months, highlighting the worsening insecurity in the region.

As of the time of filing this report, Katsina State authorities and the Federal Government have yet to issue an official response to the crisis.