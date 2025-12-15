Bandit Kingpin Turji Confirms Peace Talks With Matawalle’s Administration, Denies Receiving N30m

Notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji, has confirmed that he held series of peace meetings with then Zamfara State Government during former Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defence, for peaceful resolution between Fulani groups.

In a viral video online, the bandit kingpin denied claims that he was paid N30 million or given vehicles as part of the engagement.

Turji’s response followed al- legations by Musa Kamarawa, a former peace mediator appointed by the Sokoto and Zamfara State governments to bring bandits to a table of negotiations in order to end banditry activities through a nonkinetic efforts.

In a similar video, Musa had claimed that Matawalle held a series of meetings with bandits, including Turji, at the Government House in Gusau and allegedly gave out money and vehicles to them. Kamarawa specifically alleged that Turji received N30 million during the peace process.

However, in a viral video mes- sage circulated online, Turji de- scribed the claims as false, insisting that although peace talks took place, he never received such payments , neither did any other Fulani leader on his behalf. “By Allah, since I was born, I have never possessed even five million naira,” Turji said.

“What I am doing is not for personal gain. We were never given that N30 million you are talking about.” According to Turji, the meetings with government officials were part of a peace initiative aimed at reducing violence in the state and maintained that he did not personally benefit financially from the process.

He accused Kamarawa of betraying the trust established during the negotiations and giving what he described as “false, mischief testimony.”

“We agreed on peace when the Zamfara State government appointed you,” Turji said in the message, addressing Musa Kamarawa. “But what you are saying now is full of lies, deceit, I did not even receive three million naira.”

The bandits’ leader also accused former political leaders in Zamfara and Sokoto states of contributing to the insecurity in the region long time before Matawalle’s era, alleging that they armed groups of people known as ‘Yan Banga’ and encouraged the formation of vigilantes that targeted mostly Fulani communities.