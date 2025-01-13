Bandit Influx Into S’West: Hunters Beg Makinde For Support

Share

The Oluode of Ibadan – land (Head of Hunters) Kehinde Ege yesterday appealed to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to empower hunters and vigilante groups to enable them to forestall attacks by bandits running down to the South West after being chased out of the North by the military.

According to him, they need operational vehicles to confront the hoodlums. He told the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere, to warn Muslims in the state to stop wearing 3/4 length pair of trousers called ‘teblik’ clothes and moving about at dawn, especially around mosques.

He said this on Fresh FM radio in reaction to the reported influx of bandits and kidnappers into Oyo.

Ege said for transport logistic problems he and his men would have arrested five kidnappers said to be camping and sleeping with AK-47 riffles in in a certain town in the state.

