Bandit Attacks: Yobe To Reopen Schools January 5

The Yobe State Government has said all boarding schools that shut down on November 23 for security reasons will reopen on January 5. The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Abba Idris, this after a security stakeholders’ meeting in Damaturu.

The meeting was chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni.Idris stated that during the meeting, Mr Buni noted that the gathering was summoned to discuss modalities for the reopening of schools as directed by the federal government across the country.

He assured parents, guardians, and the general public that the state government remained committed to the safety, welfare, and well-being of students. The commissioner said: “We will continue to work closely with relevant security agencies, community leaders, and education stakeholders to sustain stability in the state.

“This administration recognises education as a critical pillar for peace and national development. “Therefore, we will intensify efforts to forestall any security threats to their academic activities.”

Idris, who briefed journalists on the governor’s directive, said that arrangements had been concluded to provide security to all schools, with the support and cooperation of school management, parents, guardians, and other stakeholders.

Buni’s special adviser on security matters, Dahiru Abdulsalam, said the decision to reopen the schools was reached after careful consideration and consultations with security agencies and education stakeholders.

The expanded meeting was attended by heads of security agencies, the emir of Fika, and the chairman of the Yobe Council of Traditional Rulers, Muhammad Abali, and heads of secondary schools, among others.