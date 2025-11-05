Bandit Attacks: Lawmaker Escapes Gunshot As Six Soldiers Killed

Lawmaker representing Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency, Niger State, Hon. Jafaru Mohammed Ali, on Tuesday, narrowly escaped being shot by bandits after the assasillant opened fire on his convoy while he was touring his constituency.

The bandits, numbering over 50, were said to have been armed with sophisticated weapons and laid an ambush for the convoy at Kuble community along Babanna road.

New Telegraph gathered that six soldiers drafted to provide security for the convoy were killed in the gunfire, while the member and his civilian staff escaped unhurt during the attack.

The incident occurred a few meters from the Kainji National Park, where bandits have seized control and occupied for nearly two years now.

The lawmaker and other members of his entourage were later evacuated to Babana town after the military sent a reinforcement team to the scene.

A member of the community informed Governor Mohammed Bago deployed a helicopter to Babanna to evacuate the lawmaker and the rest members of his entourage to Minna for safety and further debriefings.

It was gathered that security surveillance and intelligence monitoring are ongoing across the Kuble–Babanna–Wawa axis to track the perpetrators and ensure the safety of all personnel and communities within the national park sector.