Bandit Attacks: Displaced Victims’ll Return To Their Communities –Sosg

Communities displaced by security challenges in Sokoto State have been assured that necessary measures are being taken to ensure their return to their areas.

State Deputy Governor Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir made the assurance while addressing hundreds of people, including men, women, and children, who fled their homes and took refuge within the secretariat of Tureta Local Government Council.

“All those who left their villages following bandit attacks in Tureta and Dange/Shuni Local Government areas will return to their homes within the shortest period of time,” he said.

The Deputy Governor stated that the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, has been engaging in efforts to come up with concrete measures to restore peace in the affected areas.

He assured them that positive security improvements would soon be seen in those areas.

The Deputy Governor noted that the Ahmed Aliyu administration has never relented in its efforts towards ensuring the security of lives and properties of the people.

He, however, appealed to the people to always report any suspicious characters in their midst to security agencies for prompt action.

He announced the donation of food items and cash to ameliorate the suffering of the affected people.

Earlier, the Chairman of the area, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar Tureta, said many people in the villages being attacked by bandits have left their homes and are currently taking refuge within the secretariat of the council and Lambar Tureta.

Alhaji Aliyu Tureta therefore appealed for the stationing of a security camp at Kuruwa, Lambar Tureta, and Tsamiya areas, expressing optimism that this would greatly assist in securing the areas.

Also commenting, the member representing Bodinga, Tureta, and Dange/Shuni Federal Constituency, Alhaji Nasiru Shehu Bobo, sympathized with the people over the incident.