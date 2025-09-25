Bandit Attack Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured In Kaduna Community

Bandits launched an attack on Kauran Fawa village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of yesterday, leaving one resident dead and another injured.

A resident, Mohammed Sabiu, who reported the incident to journalists said the heavily armed assailants struck in large numbers. “They killed our brother Sabitu Hamza, and badly injured Gambo Abdulkadir, who was rushed to the hospital,” the resident said.

The community said bandit attacks and kidnappings continued unabated, yet received little media attention. In a statement signed by Rev Fr Agbo Gabriel, residents lamented feeling abandoned, noting that they had endured more than two years without reliable electricity and largely depend on solar power.

They lamented that while insecurity worsens, their suf- fering was largely underreported. According to the statement, in the early hours of Sunday, September 7, 2025, gunmen attacked Wakeh village in Agunu District, killing eight people, injuring several others, and burning homes and property.