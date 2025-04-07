Share

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed that no fewer than sixteen people were killed in a brutal bandit attack on the Tungan Taura and Tungan Ladan villages in the Augie Local Government Area of the State.

In a press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, the assault occurred on Saturday, April 6, 2025, around 6:00 PM, when heavily armed bandits suspected to be members of the notorious Lakurawa group stormed the two villages.

Abubakar also stated that normalcy has been restored to the affected communities and that a comprehensive investigation is ongoing.

The Command urged residents to stay calm and cooperate with security agencies, reaffirming its commitment to the protection of lives and property throughout the state.

“The attackers, who arrived in large numbers, rustled an unspecified number of cattle and engaged in a deadly confrontation with community members, which led to the tragic loss of sixteen lives,” the statement read.

Condemning the attack, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, assured the public that swift justice would be served. He announced the deployment of additional tactical teams comprising the police, military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and local vigilantes to the affected areas.

“Our resolve to rid Kebbi State of banditry and other violent crimes remains firm. We are deploying all available resources to ensure that the perpetrators of this senseless act are brought to justice.” Sani stated.