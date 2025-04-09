Banana Island Lockdown Paralyses Lagos Traffic Amid Demolition Rumours

Share

The gates of Banana Island in the upscale Ikoyi area were suddenly sealed yesterday, sparking chaos along the Lekki-Ajah axis and other parts of Ikoyi.

A viral video circulating on social media captured long lines of vehicles stranded on the estate, while security personnel were seen manning the closed gates, intensifying fears and speculation among residents.

The unexpected closure, which halted both entry and exit to the exclusive enclave, quickly led to a major traffic gridlock on one of Lagos’s busiest routes.

Commuters found themselves caught in extended delays as the inci- dent rippled outwards, creating a broader disruption that affected the daily routines of hundreds of drivers and residents alike.

Speculation has risen that the sudden lockdown may be related to the proposed demolition of the Banana Club House, a prominent structure on the estate.

Social media users have been abuzz with theories and concerns, with one individual tweeting, “We love suffering in this country.

So because government officials dey Banana Island, no car fit go in or out of the estate until they are gone? They have successfully created another crazy traffic that will affect Lekki and parts of Ikoyi.”

In the wake of the incident, conflicting accounts emerged regarding which government agency was responsible for the shutdown.

Some reports pointed to federal agencies, while others implicated state authorities. However, efforts to verify these claims yielded a firm statement from the Lagos State Building Control Agen- cy (LASBCA).

