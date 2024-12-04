Ban Single-Use Plastics From 2025, Stakeholders To FG

Share

Stakeholders have called on the Federal Government to ensure the ban on single-use plastics in Nigeria, becomes effective next year, 2025.

The call was contained in a Communique issued at the end of a two-day media capacity-building workshop on Understanding The UN Plastic Treaty Process in Nigeria: A Key Activity Towards Preparation For INC-5 of the Plastic Treaty’.

According to the stakeholders, the ban should take effect from 2025 as against the current 2028 date as contained in the proposed National Policy on Plastic Waste Management, starting with styrofoam, microbeads and carrier bags, as they have no economic value (recycling) potential.

The training programme which was held in Lagos from November 28 – 29, was organised by the Pan African Vision for the Environment (PAVE), a member of the Global Alliance for Incineration Alternatives (GAIA) and Break Free From Plastics (BFFP) with the support of the Global Greengrants Fund (GGF).

The Communique similarly called for the implementation of the National Policy on Plastic Waste Management which was adopted and approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the promulgation of appropriate regulations on plastic waste management.

In addition, it called on the Africa Zero Waste Journalist Network Nigeria Chapter to galvanise journalists for sustained awareness creation on climate change, zero waste, plastics electric vehicle batteries etc.

The forum brought together over 20 Journalists across all media platforms in Nigeria including print, electronic and online to deliberate on addressing plastic pollution in Nigeria and the UN Plastic Treaty.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Huub Scheele of the Global Greengrants Fund and a representative of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Mrs. Oluwakemi Bankole, Deputy Director, Natural Resources Protection Department.

The Communique was endorsed by the Pan African Vision for the Environment (PAVE); the Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development (SRADev Nigeria); the Renevlyn Development Initiative (RDI); Environmental Defenders Network (EDEN); and the Citizens Free Service Forum (CFSF).

In addition, presentations were made by Anthony Akpan, Executive Director of PAVE, who spoke on The Plastic Age, Philip Jakpor, Executive Director of RDI who spoke on The Role of the Media in Reporting Plastic Pollution and Victor Fabunmi, Senior Programme Officer, Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development (SRADev Nigeria) who made a presentation on Emerging Plastic Bans in Africa and Nigeria.

The objectives of the workshop include empowering journalists as advocates to understand the UN Plastic Treaty process in Nigeria and help transform the UN Plastic Treaty knowledge into actions for sustainability through knowledge sharing, capacity building and networking in a spirit of partnership based on values and a respect for gender equity, diversity and participatory decision-making.

In addition, it aims to establish a network of journalists to further create awareness of the UN Plastic Treaty and its implementation.

