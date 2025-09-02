Ban On Vaping Could Protect Children From Irreversible Harm –Experts

Experts at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025 in Madrid, Spain, have called for a global ban on cigarettes so as to protect children from ‘irreversible harm’.

The researchers speaking at the conference held from August 29 – September 1, also warned the impact of vaping on developing brains and hearts is likely to be even greater Previous studies suggest vaping can increase the risk of stroke by a third and asthma and cardiovascular disease (CVD) by a quarter.

Professor Maja-Lisa Løchen, a senior cardiologist at University Hospital of North Norway, said she fears vaping could become a new ‘epidemic’. She said: “There is an additional risk of vaping in children [compared to adults] when it comes to effects on the body.

“Because we know that the nicotine and other elements in e-cigarettes have a very harmful effect on developing brains. “Not only in the foetus, but during childhood and into your 20s. So that is something we are extremely concerned about”.