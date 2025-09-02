New Telegraph

September 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ban On Vaping…

Ban On Vaping Could Protect Children From Irreversible Harm –Experts

Experts at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025 in Madrid, Spain, have called for a global ban on cigarettes so as to protect children from ‘irreversible harm’.

The researchers speaking at the conference held from August 29 – September 1, also warned the impact of vaping on developing brains and hearts is likely to be even greater Previous studies suggest vaping can increase the risk of stroke by a third and asthma and cardiovascular disease (CVD) by a quarter.

Professor Maja-Lisa Løchen, a senior cardiologist at University Hospital of North Norway, said she fears vaping could become a new ‘epidemic’. She said: “There is an additional risk of vaping in children [compared to adults] when it comes to effects on the body.

“Because we know that the nicotine and other elements in e-cigarettes have a very harmful effect on developing brains. “Not only in the foetus, but during childhood and into your 20s. So that is something we are extremely concerned about”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

No Second Class Nigerian In My Govt, Says Tinubu
Read Next

Chinese Investors Plan $700m Agric Investment In Katsina