Ban On Obi: APC’s New Strategy To Intimidate Coalition Leaders – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the restriction order issued on the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election Peter Obi, by Governor Monday Okpebholo to Edo State as danger to the nation’s democracy.

Okpebholo had last week warned that Obi could come to harm if he comes to Edo State without security clearance from him.

But interim National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, at a press conference over the weekend, said no Nigerian needs a visa to visit any part of the country.

He said: “We don’t need anybody’s permission to go to any part of our country. “This also speaks to an authoritarian instinct among some of these governors of the APC.

And we believe that this can only get worse if it’s not nipped in the board,” he warned. Abdullahi noted that this was not the first time a governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be issuing such threat, and said it was part of the strategy to intimidate coalition leaders after its plot for one-party state.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State had earlier prevented Obi from visiting his state, citing security concerning.